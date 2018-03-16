International day at Dietz K-8 school

TUCSON, Ariz. - Students at one local school got a taste of other cultures today.

Dietz K-8 School held a meet yourself international day with students. They brought food from different cultures for a global potluck.

Assistant Principal Andrea Steele says they wanted to invite the refugee population who doesn't always feel welcome at public events.

Dozens of cultural backgrounds are represented in Dietz classrooms, from Native American nations to France, to the Middle East.

Students at Dietz speak a total of 21 different languages.