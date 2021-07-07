Interfaith Community Services looks to collect 10K jars of peanut butter in July

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Interfaith Community Services is looking to gather a total of 10,000 jars of peanut butter during the month of July.

It's being done through a friendly competition, with 120 faith communities all competing to collect the most jars of peanut butter.

Donated jars will be handed out at local ICS food bank locations.

The organization says because peanut butter is easy to store and won't easily go bad, it's a popular item at the food bank.

The need for the spread is even more in demand during the summer with students being home.

ICS Coordinator Jay Deskins said "We request peanut butter because it is highly requested here at ICS. We give out more than 2,000 jars a month. We give give it to our clients, guests and are able to pass out peanut butter to everybody."

ICS says even if you're not part of a faith community you can still bring in jars, preferably between 16-18 ounces.

There are two drop-off locations including one on the northwest side at 2820 W Ina Road and the other on the east side at 8701 E Old Spanish Trail.