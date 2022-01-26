Insane Clown Posse back in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Insane Clown Posse will be back in Tucson on Feb. 18 and 19. According to the group's Twitter post, tickets will go on sale Jan. 26.

Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster.

For all the ninjas asking about Juggalo Day info, this post’s for you!



It’s going to take place February 18th & 19th in Tucson, AZ…tickets go on sale Wednesday January 26th, stay tuned for more info! pic.twitter.com/EgwAPRDLvo — Insane Clown Posse (@icp) January 22, 2022

No information on a venue, time or ticket prices was given.

For the latest information, stay updated on their Twitter page.

