Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Insane Clown Posse back in Tucson

items.[0].image.alt
storyblocks<br/>
Close up of microphone in concert hall or conference room
Close up of microphone in concert hall or conference room
Posted at 12:48 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 14:48:32-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Insane Clown Posse will be back in Tucson on Feb. 18 and 19. According to the group's Twitter post, tickets will go on sale Jan. 26.

Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster.

No information on a venue, time or ticket prices was given.

For the latest information, stay updated on their Twitter page.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!