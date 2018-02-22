Inmate walks away from satellite prison camp

TUCSON, Ariz. - An inmate was discovered missing from satellite prison camp at the Federal Correctional Complex around 1 a.m. Thursday morning. According to the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons, the inmate walked away.

Juan Carlos Dorado, 42, has been described as a white man with black hair, brown eyes, 5'7" tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds.

Dorado was sentenced to 135 months for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine for conspiracy to commit money laundering in the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana.

The satellite prison camp is a minimum security facility.

If you have any information, contact the U.S. Marshals Service at (602)382-8768.