Inmate found dead in cell at Pima County detention complex

Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of an inmate at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

On Sunday, Sept. 3, just before midnight, corrections officers at the complex found 40-year-old Casey Krizan dead in his cell during a safety check.

Krizan had been dealing with various medical conditions, but it remains uncertain if his ailments played a role in his death, according to a news release from PCSD.

Detectives from PCSD's homicide unit didn't see any suspicious circumstances, the news release said. An autopsy has been performed and the results are pending.