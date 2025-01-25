Inmate escapes from state prison in Tucson

UPDATE (12:00 p.m.):

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has announced he "was last seen near S. Kolb. Road and I-10 area."

"He should be considered dangerous and the public should not approach."

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Authorities have initiated a manhunt after an inmate was reported missing early Saturday morning from the Arizona State Prison Complex-Tucson, a release from the Arizona Department of Corrections said.

Elijah Palmer was discovered unaccounted for at approximately 4:00 a.m. during a routine check at the minimum-security Whetstone Unit, the release said.

In response, prison staff immediately implemented escape protocols and alerted local law enforcement, according to officials.

Officials from the Arizona Department of Corrections are collaborating closely with the Department of Public Safety and other law enforcement agencies to locate Palmer.

Palmer, who was sentenced in Pima County for the unlawful use of means of transportation, has been in prison since August 6, 2024.

His projected release date was May 12, 2025.

Authorities have not released additional details about how Palmer escaped but further updates will be provided as the search continues.

KGUN 9 will have updates and urge residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.

