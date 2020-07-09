Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Inmate dies in Cochise County Jail

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The Arizona Department of Corrections has picked a new company to provide health care at its 10 state-run prisons.
prison bars.jpg
Posted at 8:31 PM, Jul 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-08 23:31:31-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — An inmate at the Cochise County Jail died this week after being arrested in Wilcox, a Cochise County spokesperson announced Wednesday.

The county says police in Willcox first arrested the 58-year-old man on June 25 on charges of giving false information to a police officer, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing. He was booked into the Cochise County Jail and placed in a 14-day quarantine, as is standard protocol.

During that quarantine period, the county says nursing staff checked on the man daily. Less than an hour after medical staff completed a check on Monday, July 6, another staff member found the man unresponsive in his cell sitting on the toilet, fully clothed.

The county says staff immediately began lifesaving measures before he was rushed to the Copper Queen Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cochise County Sheriff's office is not releasing his name, as they are still attempting to notify his next of kin. An investigation is underway and an autopsy will be conducted, the county said.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Good Morning Tucson