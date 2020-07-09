Inmate dies in Cochise County Jail

TUCSON, Ariz. — An inmate at the Cochise County Jail died this week after being arrested in Wilcox, a Cochise County spokesperson announced Wednesday.

The county says police in Willcox first arrested the 58-year-old man on June 25 on charges of giving false information to a police officer, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing. He was booked into the Cochise County Jail and placed in a 14-day quarantine, as is standard protocol.

During that quarantine period, the county says nursing staff checked on the man daily. Less than an hour after medical staff completed a check on Monday, July 6, another staff member found the man unresponsive in his cell sitting on the toilet, fully clothed.

The county says staff immediately began lifesaving measures before he was rushed to the Copper Queen Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cochise County Sheriff's office is not releasing his name, as they are still attempting to notify his next of kin. An investigation is underway and an autopsy will be conducted, the county said.