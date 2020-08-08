Menu

Inmate dies after medical emergency at Pima County Adult Detention Complex

Posted at 12:46 PM, Aug 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-08 16:28:29-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department says an inmate died after a medical emergency in a cell within the Pima County Adult Detention Complex early Saturday morning.

On August 8, around 4 a.m. corrections officers at PCADC were warned of an inmate who was experiencing a medical emergency in a cell, according to PCSD. Officers entered the cell, where they discovered the inmate was in distress and having difficulty breathing.

Medical staff was then requested, where they began administering life saving measures.

Tucson Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and took the inmate to the hospital, where he later died, according to PCSD. The inmate has been identified as 38-year-old Evan Hizer.

Criminal Investigations Division detectives continued the investigation and processed the scene.

The cause of death has not been determined at this time.

No further details were released.

