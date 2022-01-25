Inmate dies after being taken to hospital, Medical Examiner to determine death

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of an inmate earlier this month.

A corrections officer working a housing unit within the Pima County Adult Detention Complex was told by an inmate who need medical assistance, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. The officer informed medical staff about the inmate.

Once medical staff got there, the inmate was taken to the medical unit for further evaluation, according to the department. Moments later, the inmate was taken to the hospital.

On January, 14, the inmate was pronounced dead by hospital staff. According to the department, the inmate was identified as 24-year-old Pedro Xavier Martinez Palacios.

The cause of death is under investigation by the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner.

