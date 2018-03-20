Inmate death being investigated in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an inmate.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, 34-year-old Charlie M. Wooden was found unresponsive in his assigned bed Monday night.

Criminal investigators suspect that foul play was involved and have identified potential suspects.

Wooden returned to ADC custody in 2017 after he was sentenced out of Pima County to 22 years in state prison for two counts of 2nd-degree murder.

This investigation is ongoing.