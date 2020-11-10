Inmate at USP Tucson dies after being found unresponsive

TUCSON, Ariz. — An inmate at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Tucson has died after being found unresponsive Monday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The inmate, 60-year-old Stanley Rice, tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in medical isolation on October 27. Officials say Rice was found unresponsive by staff who began life-saving measures until Emergency Medical Services arrived to continue life-saving measures.

Rice was pronounced dead by outside hospital medical staff. He did have long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, which are considered high-risk factors by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Rice was sentenced in the Western District of Arkansas to a Life sentence for Transport with Intent to Engage in Criminal Sex Activity. He had been at USP Tucson since February 26, 2020.

The press release does not specify if he died of COVID, officials say.

The Bureau of Prisons will continue to provide updates related to COVID-19 online.