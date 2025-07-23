Inmate accused of stabbing Derek Chauvin opts for public defenders

The inmate accused of stabbing Derek Chauvin in a Tucson prison law library has decided not to defend himself and take up public defenders.

Derek Chauvin, an ex-police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd in 2022, was serving time at the federal correctional facility on South Wilmot Road at the time.

John Turscak is facing attempted murder for stabbing Chauvin 22 times.

Court documents detail that he recently decided not to represent himself.

His co-counsel had already asked to be removed from the case, but is representing Turscak along with another attorney.

A preliminary trial is set for October.

Chauvin is currently incarcerated at Federal Correctional Institution, Big Spring, in Big Spring, Texas, about 40 miles east of Midland.