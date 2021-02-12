Information shows economc disparity in Phoenix vaccinations

Menu

Information shows economic disparity in Phoenix vaccinations

PHOENIX (AP) — New information released by Maricopa County indicates there are sharp economic disparities in metro Phoenix when it comes to the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health posted a detailed breakdown this week of administered vaccines by age, race, ZIP code and other factors. A coded map reveals that upscale areas like Scottsdale have a high vaccination rate. Neighborhoods in south Phoenix are much lower in comparison.

Arizona on Friday reported 2,426 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 172 additional deaths. Since the pandemic began, the state has seen more than 790,000 cases and over 14,000 deaths.

