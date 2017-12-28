In its third year Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl continues to grow

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) -

In its third year, the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl continues to expand and bring more fans to Tucson. The game this year features New Mexico State and Utah State, both nicknamed “Aggies.”

Bowl officials tell KGUN-9 as of Wednesday afternoon roughly 3,000 tickets are available for purchase before the game sells out Arizona Stadium.

Ali Farhang, who helped to establish the bowl in 2015, says the game is now a way to broadcast what makes Tucson great to a nation-wide audience.

“So, we have New Mexico State and Utah State they're going to go back and tell our story and it’s all part of the narrative we're trying to create which is this is a great community made up of great people and it is time to let the secret out,” Farhang said.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Arizona Stadium.

The Downtown Block Party, featuring a battle of the school's marching bands, beer and food vendors, and live music runs from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Armory Park in downtown Tucson.