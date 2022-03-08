Watch
Improving wildlife connectivity

Multiple groups come together to improve wildlife connectivity
Posted at 6:58 AM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 08:58:23-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — Multiple agencies and conservation groups are teaming up to improve wildlife connectivity in Tucson's west valley.

These areas include Saguaro National Park West, Ironwood Forest National Monument, Bureau of Reclamation lands, Tohono O’odham Nation lands, and thousands of acres of retired farmlands owned by the City of Tucson.

From March 8 to 12, volunteers will remove miles of deadly fencing barriers that are harmful to animals.

Group leaders say the opportunity provides several groups to come together for a common cause.

