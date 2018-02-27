Improvement projects cause road closures, traffic delays this week

Bea Rosen
5:31 PM, Feb 26, 2018
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Crews are working on a paving project at La Cholla Blvd. and the Tangerine Rd. intersection.

From 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Wednesday, traffic will be shifted and travel lanes reduced to one in each direction.

Tomorrow from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., traffic along La Cholla Rd. Will also be shifted and reduced to one travel lane.

Expect delays and use an alternate route if possible. 

Fontana Ave. north of Grant Rd. is also closed until 6 tomorrow night.

The closure is part of the Grant Road Improvement Project, which is now in its second phase.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top