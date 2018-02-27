Improvement projects cause road closures, traffic delays this week

TUCSON, Ariz. - Crews are working on a paving project at La Cholla Blvd. and the Tangerine Rd. intersection.

From 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Wednesday, traffic will be shifted and travel lanes reduced to one in each direction.

Tomorrow from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., traffic along La Cholla Rd. Will also be shifted and reduced to one travel lane.

Expect delays and use an alternate route if possible.

Fontana Ave. north of Grant Rd. is also closed until 6 tomorrow night.

The closure is part of the Grant Road Improvement Project, which is now in its second phase.