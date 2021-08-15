'I’m here and it still feels unreal': I Am You 360 gives vulnerable adults housing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Housing homeless and vulnerable young adults are one local non-profit’s goal.

I Am You 360 is ready to hand the keys over to ten young adults to help even the playing field for them.

“I’m here and it still feels unreal," said Bameem Alvotaify, the recipient.

Alvotaify is a 22-year-old refugee from Afghanistan.

She said the opportunity to live in the safe housing community is exciting.

“It gives me a home and a stable place so I can focus on my actual future. These years for young adults like me are the years where we can figure out what we want to do, instead of just being in survival mode 24/7,” she said.

Founder and CEO of I Am You 360, Desiree Cook, said that’s the ultimate goal of the safe housing project.

“Our goal is to sew our most vulnerable population back into the community because we do know that they're slipping through the cracks, and it is up to us as communities, city, and state to actually fill in those gaps,” she said.

According to the City of Tucson's People, Communities, and Homes Investment Plan, half of the chronically homeless adults in our community said they were homeless 18 and 24 years old.

“Investing now is tangible so that we can watch our youth grow together and become fruitful,” said Cook.

In the next five years, I Am You 360 hopes to help Bameem reach her goals and become a homeowner.

“I want to start my career. I'm going to maybe start thinking about having a family, travel, [and] live my life,” she said.

I Am You 360 is still taking applications, you can apply here.

