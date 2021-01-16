"We're Exhausted": Dozens of vacancies in Pima Co. Health Dept.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Credible sources tell KGUN9 that the Health Director requested about 50 new positions to help speed up COVID response.

Data reveals a dramatic jump in Program Specialists vacancies this month.

The sources says staff has been overtaxed for at least a few months.

We reached out to Supervisor Matt Heinz about the Health Department vacancies.

He didn't know about the high vacancy count and it's impact on the department.

Dr. Heinz told KGUN9, "I don't want to be burning out our public health workers and our epidemiologist and contract tracers and those who are helping us to administer the vaccine to all of these 1.1 million people in Pima County. So yes, obviously any systained overtaxing or any of our departments, especially the Health Department in a sustained way right now is something that concerns me and I will be looking into this myself so I can address this."

We reached out to Health director Dr. Theresa Cullen about the vacancies and the impact on the department.

We have yet to get a response.