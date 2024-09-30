Illegal street takeover results in stolen car fire on Southside

A car was set ablaze at an alleged illegal street takeover that took place on Tucson's south side over the weekend.

Tucson Police officers were dispatched to South Twelfth Avenue and West Drexel Road shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday morning for reports of a takeover, according to a news release from TPD.

They arrived to find a car on fire. Tucson Fire subsequently arrived and put the fire out.

During the investigation, officers learned the damaged vehicle had been reported stolen, the news release said.

There are currently no suspects in custody. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.