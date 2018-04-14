Iconic south Tucson restaurant destroyed in fire

TUCSON, Ariz. - Micha's Restaurant at 2908 S. 4th Avenue went up in flames Friday night.

When South Tucson Fire crews got to the scene around 9:30 p.m. or 10 p.m., they found light smoke coming from a vent on top of the restaurant.

Upon entering the restaurant firefighters found heavy smoke. The fire was burning in the kitchen near the stove area and had spread up into the attic.

Tucson Fire Department assisted South Tucson Fire Department with three ladder trucks on top of the full alarm response. Officials say the restaurant was destroyed by the fire.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This Mexican-food restaurant has been owned and operated by the Mariscal family for more than 40 years.

