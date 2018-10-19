ICE removed from Pima County Jail

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed to KGUN 9 that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are no longer operating out the Pima County Jail.

In July, KGUN 9 learned ICE agents were at the jail so Pima County authorities wouldn't have to hold people arrested for local crimes on federal immigration charges.

The sheriff's department tells KGUN 9, ICE agents took 247 people into custody in six months.

The sheriff's department did not say why they decided to remove ICE agents.



