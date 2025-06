A Deputy U.S. Marshal was briefly detained by ICE at a federal building in downtown Tucson.

According to a statement provided by the U.S. Marshals Service, the marshal "fit the general description of a subject being sought by ICE." The marshal was detained after entering the lobby of the building.

The statement said the U.S. Marshal's identity was quickly confirmed by other law enforcement officers, and he exited the building without incident.

The exact date of the incident was not given.