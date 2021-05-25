Ice Cube, George Lopez to head AVA Amphitheater 2021 lineup

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — AVA Amphitheater is ready to reopen after a 22-month hiatus!

Casino Del Sol's outdoor concert venue announced its 2021 lineup Tuesday and the list includes a few notable acts.

Rapper Ice Cube will perform on Sept. 11 and comedian George Lopez hits the stage on Oct. 2.

“We know how much everyone has missed live entertainment, so we are extremely happy to bring live concerts and comedy shows back to AVA,” said CEO of Casino Del Sol, Kimberly Van Amburg. “We have an exceptional lineup planned this year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the venue, and we cannot wait to welcome everyone back.”

Here's the full lineup for this year:

Chaka Khan: Sept. 3

Ice Cube: Sept. 11

Tribal Recognition Concert: Sept. 18

George Lopez: Oct. 2

Midland: Oct. 9

To purchase tickets, visit casinodelsol.com.

The casino says COVID-19 safety measures will be in place for every show.

The casino and Pascua Yaqui Tribe are encouraging guests to get vaccinated before attending one of AVA's shows. Concert-goers can attend a vaccination clinic at the Sunset Room at Casino of the Sun on the following dates Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m.: July 8, July 29, Aug. 5, and Aug. 19.

Guests who have not been vaccinated are asked to wear a mask.