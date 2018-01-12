Ice cream bars recalled for listeria concerns

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV)C - Check your freezer! Multiple ice cream bars have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination. They were sold at over 40 stores including Fry's, Aldi's, Food 4 Less and Dollar Tree.

According to the recall notice on the FDA website, the recalled products have a production date of Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2017 and a "best by" date of Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2018.

There have been no illnesses reported so far in connection to the products.



If you have the affected product, you are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions can call 1-800-333-0805 ext. 2270.