I-10 to have lane restrictions starting June 11

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drivers on Interstate 10 will need to plan for overnight alternating lane restrictions beginning Sunday, June 11, while work is being done between Kino Boulevard and Kolb Road nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The work, which will affect both eastbound and westbound lanes, will go through Thursday, June 15.

Motorists should plan for delays, proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.