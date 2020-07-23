Protests in downtown Tucson briefly close eastbound I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. — Eastbound I-10 was closed in the downtown Tucson area due to a "law enforcement situation," the Arizona Department of Transportation said Wednesday night.

The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed between the Congress Street and Speedway Boulevard exits at around 9 p.m., then reopened a few minutes later. The on- and off-ramps remain closed at the Congress Street exit, ADOT added.

A Tucson Police Department spokesperson said the closure was related to a protest against racial injustice and police brutality in the downtown area Wednesday evening.

The protests caused Sun Tran to limit some bus service and shut down all streetcar service.

Buses are currently being detoured from the downtown area due to demonstrations. — Sun Tran (@SunTran_Tucson) July 23, 2020

UPDATE: All streetcar service has closed for the remainder of the night. We apologize for any inconvenience. — Sun Link Streetcar (@TucsonStreetcar) July 23, 2020

Police have not made any arrests in connection with the protest.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest updates and information.