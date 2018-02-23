I-10 crash in Tucson leads to gunshot victim, man's arrest

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a female car crash victim in Tucson was found with a fatal gunshot wound and her male companion was the assailant.

Trooper Kameron Lee said Friday that 32-year-old Leroy Calderon Jr. has been booked into jail for second-degree homicide, child abuse and being a prohibited possessor of a firearm.



Troopers responded to Interstate 10 near Kolb Road Thursday evening after a car hit the median.



They found the victim in the driver's seat. Calderon and the couple's 7-year-old son were nearby.



Lee says detectives at the scene determined Calderon had shot her either before or after the crash.



It was not known if Calderon, of Phoenix, had an attorney.



The boy has been turned over to the Department of Child Safety.

