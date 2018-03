TUCSON, Ariz. - Hundreds united in the 32nd annual Climb to Conquer Cancer Saturday morning.

The climb to the summit of "A" Mountain features participants of all ages and abilities, including hikers, runners, wheelchairs, and stroller.

According to the event's website, 55 teams and 491 participants have raised close to $40,000.

The funds raised will benefit local programs and services for cancer patients.