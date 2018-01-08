Hundreds of volunteers pack meals for people in need

TUCSON (KGUN 9-TV) - Volunteers worked to pack 100,000 meals for Tucsonans in need.

St. Paul's United Methodist Church was one one of the locations were the meals were packed. Organizers for the annual event say it has grown tremendously over the last seven years.

They say no matter what religious background everyone who attends wants to give back to the community.

In the future, organizers say they might increase the amount of meals prepared since it has been a success so far.