Humane Society of Southern Arizona to waive adoption fees for National Adoption Weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sept. 16 begins National Adoption Weekend, so the Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA) and Best Friends Animal Society are teaming up to waive certain adoption fees.

HSSA says it took in about 4,500 pets in the past year but only a little over 3,000 were adopted, causing the shelter to be near capacity for a while.

"The solution to pet homelessness in Southern Arizona is in the hands of potential adopters," explained Stephen Szostek, Canine Programs and Behavior Supervisor, "We need people to give them the second chance we know they deserve."

On the weekend of Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, anyone interested in adopting a pet will have certain adoption fees waived if the pet spent over 90 days at the HSSA.

Then on Sunday 18, all adoption fees will be waived for pets six months and older.

The HSSA is open Monday through Saturday from 11:00AM until 6:PM and Sunday from 11:00AM until 5:00PM at 635 W Roger Rd.