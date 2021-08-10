Humane Society of Southern Arizona breaks ground on new education, behavioral center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In their mission to end the homelessness of pets, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona broke ground on their new education and behavioral center.

Leaders at the Humane Society say the new modern campus will offer the tools needed to solve behavioral problems in pets. It will also build the relationship between pets and their owners.

CEO of HSSA Steve Farley said "We have really found out even more than we did before, how important pets are to our own emotional health or physical health, and how this building will help us, deepen that connection. By learning how dogs think, how cats think that being able to provide a place where people can learn how to solve some of their pet problems like separation anxiety if you start going back to work."

The new center includes a climate controlled training room for pets and will act as a research HUB for the University of Arizona College of Veterinary Medicine and their canine cognition institute.