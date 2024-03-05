Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Humane Society is going retro with vintage market at Northside event center

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is holding a Retro Rescue Vintage Market This Weekend at it's new event center.
Posted at 10:40 AM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 12:40:42-05

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is celebrating the grand opening of its new event center with a Retro Rescue Vintage Market this Friday, March 8, and Saturday, March 9.

Clothing, furniture, home decor and other items from days gone by will be available for purchase, in addition to the animals that will be up for adoption through the nonprofit.

The market will also have food trucks, live music and adoption specials.

The event center is located on the campus of HSSA headquarters, 635 W. Roger Road.

The market runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday. Admission is $10 through bit.ly/RetroRescueVintageMarket

It's open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday and is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood