Human remains located in northwestern Arizona

Posted at 7:09 AM, Aug 27, 2021
DOLAN SPRINGS, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say human remains have been located north of Dolan Springs in northwestern Arizona.

They say sheriff’s deputies and detectives were called to the area around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

An autopsy will be performed by the county Medical Examiner’s Office in attempt to identify the remains. The autopsy may also determine a cause of death.

