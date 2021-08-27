Human remains located in northwestern Arizona

DOLAN SPRINGS, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say human remains have been located north of Dolan Springs in northwestern Arizona.

They say sheriff’s deputies and detectives were called to the area around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

An autopsy will be performed by the county Medical Examiner’s Office in attempt to identify the remains. The autopsy may also determine a cause of death.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

