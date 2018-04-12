Hulu and Spotify offer a bundled subscription for $12.99 per month

TUCSON, Ariz. - Streaming services unite! Hulu and Spotify are joining forces to help you save money as you stream.

For $12.99 per month, users will be able to get a dual subscription to Hulu ($7.99 with limited ads) and Spotify Premium ($9.99).

Each month you'll save $4.99 if you already pay for both services separately.

Those that are already Spotify Premium Subscribers can take advantage of the offer now, but if you're using the free account you'll need to wait until this summer when the deal is extended.

Another thing to note: The deal is only for the Hulu "Limited Commercials" plan, so if you pay for Hulu's "No Commercials" plan or for its live TV service you can't get the Spotify discount.

So, what about those that don't care to have a Hulu account?

Spotify is also giving a discount for PS4 gamers with 10% off on their monthly Spotify Premium sevice.