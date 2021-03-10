Hughes Federal Credit Union to give $1K scholarship to multiple HS seniors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson high school seniors will have the opportunity to apply for scholarship funds.

Hughes Federal Credit Union is offering a $1,000 scholarships to ten seniors who are headed to college, trade school or certification programs. The deadline to apply is Monday, March 15 and scholarship fund winners will be announced May 14.

“Hughes is proud to again support local high school students graduating in 2021 who want to further their education and skills,” said Hughes Business Development Representative Irlanda Cuevas. “We are asking for brief essays and video submissions relating to an applicants experience managing personal finances.”

Each applicant will either need to enter an essay or a short video, answering the question "What financial lesson have you learned in the past year and how has it impacted your plans for the future?"

For more details or to fill out an online application form, click here.