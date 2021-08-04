Watch
Huckelberry requests more funding for Narcan as Pima County's supply runs out

Posted at 4:47 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 19:47:15-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry is requesting additional funds to pay for extra doses of Narcan, a drug that can reverse overdoses.

In a memo, Huckelberry is recommending that the Pima County Board of Supervisors allocate $250,000 to replenish the county's depleting supply.

"It is unknown if the State will replenish the fund to continue purchasing Narcan in a timely fashion in order to prevent overdose drug deaths. In the meantime, drug overdose deaths continue to rise and is now the leading cause of death for children age (0-19)," said Huckelberry.

The Pima County Health Department says it is on pace to set a record for fatal overdoses for the third year in a row.

RELATED: 17 kids have died from fentanyl in Pima County already this year

