HUB Ice Cream takes vintage ice cream truck around Tucson offering sweet treat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the weather heating up, maybe you're in the mood for a sweet treat.

On Saturday, HUB Ice Cream hit the road offering up a free scoop of ice cream in their vintage ice cream truck.

The truck stopped at several locations around the Tucson-area, including the Tucson Botanical Gardens, a Tucson artists mural at Grant and Campbell, the El Con Mall, and the elephant statue just outside of Reid Park Zoo.

General Manager of HUB Ice Cream Kristel Johnson said "So the car people love it—it's really fun driving the truck on the road, getting all the people stopping and commenting—people are really into it. So all the sheet-metal is all original 1925, which is really cool we've actually tied the electric conversion into the original drive-train of the ice cream truck, so people are really into that."

If you missed out, there's one more chance to see the truck Saturday, June 12 at a few locations in midtown and downtown Tucson, including the Children's Museum Tucson at 10:30 a.m., Old Main on the University of Arizona campus at 11 a.m., and the Recreation Center on the University of Arizona campus at 11:20 a.m.