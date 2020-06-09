HSL Properties distributing food to families in need June 12

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson-based apartment and hotel developer, HSL Properties will be distributing food to those in need Friday, June 12.

HSL says they will help families in need by handing out bags of groceries on Friday starting at 8 a.m. at Canyon Oaks located at 600 N. Pantano Road. There will be signs posted around the property directing those who are wishing to get food to the distribution location.

The grocery bags will have an assortment of staple items including; protein bars, oatmeal, peanut butter, canned meats, pasta, pasta sauce, mac and cheese bowls, rice bowls, and more. Each grocery bag will contain about $20-$25 in food items.

In efforts to keep families safe and maintain social distancing, HSL will distribute the food using a drive-thru method. Families will only need to drive up, receive their bag, and go.

HSL has partnered with Tucson Appliance, Distinctive Carpets, Apartments.com, JR McDade, The Law Offices of Scott Clark, Zona Law Group, Burns Pest Elimination, Bates Paving, Ace Asphalt, Roofing Southwest, AZ Partsmaster and Southwest Solutions to support this assistance to the Tucson community.