How you can help fight hunger during April

TUCSON, Ariz. - There is a new campaign in Southern Arizona to fight hunger.

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Walmart and Feeding America are working to secure at least 200 million meals.

During the month of April, online acts of support, purchased of participating products, and donations at Walmart registers can help Feeding America secure those meals on behalf of local food banks.

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona says, "she or he may be a distant relative or your next door neighbor, but chances are you know someone struggling with food insecurity at some point during the year."

This is the 5th Annual nationwide "Fight Hunger. Spark Change." online and in-store campaign.

The campaign is also working to increase supplier participation to 14 and introduce the Walmart Credit Card as a new way for customers to get involved in the campaign.

Walmart is also working with "Nextdoor", a social networking site, to drive local communities across the nation on ways they can fight hunger.

If you want to help, there are four ways you can get involved:

Purchase Product : For every participating product you buy at Walmart or on Walmart.com, the supplier will donate the equivalent of one meal ($0.10) on behalf of Feeding America.

: For every participating product you buy at Walmart or on Walmart.com, the supplier will donate the equivalent of one meal ($0.10) on behalf of Feeding America. Donate money to local Feeding America food bank : You can donate at Walmart registers to donate to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona or at self-checkout.

: You can donate at Walmart registers to donate to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona or at self-checkout. Make an online act of support : For every traceable post of campaign content with #FightHunger on Instagram and every share or retweet on Facebook or Twitter, Walmart will donate $10.00 to Feeding America. For every click on the support button on the program website, Walmart will donate $1.00 to Feeding America, up to $1.5 million.

: For every traceable post of campaign content with #FightHunger on Instagram and every share or retweet on Facebook or Twitter, Walmart will donate $10.00 to Feeding America. For every click on the support button on the program website, Walmart will donate $1.00 to Feeding America, up to $1.5 million. Use the Walmart Credit Card: For every Walmart Credit Card transaction made at Walmart or Walmart.com, Synchrony Bank will donate the equivalent of one meal ($0.10), up to $750,000.

According to the Community Food Bank of America, 1 in 8 people in Arizona are affected by food insecurity, as well as 1 in 4 children.

in 2017, the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona got $89,557 from Walmart’s campaign to fight hunger.