How you can get your blood pressure checked for free this Valentine's Day

You'll have the chance to get a free blood pressure screening this Valentine's Day.

The Pima County Health Department calls it "Love Your Heart Day" and the screenings will be held at more than a dozen locations in our area. Below is a list:

Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. Country Club Rd. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· All Golder Ranch Fire District Stations from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

· Drexel Heights Fire Station #403, 5960 S Cardinal Ave. from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

· El Super, 3372 S. 6th Ave. from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

· Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

· Martha Cooper Library, 1377 N. Catalina Ave. from 2 - 5 p.m.

· Northwest YMCA, 7770 N. Shannon Rd. from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

· Pima County North Clinic, 3550 N. First Ave. from 8 - 11 a.m. and 1 - 4 p.m

According to a press release from county officials, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in Pima County. If left untreated it could cause serious health issues like stroke or heart attack.

The health department is also asking people to take pictures of themselves wearing red to support heart health with #LoveYourHeartPima.