Have a question about immigration? You can get answers at a Pima County library this Thursday.

According to a post on Facebook, the Quincie Douglas Library will host the Q&A session on February 15th at 4 p.m.

The event will include a representative of Chicanos Por La Causa and the city of Tucson's Citizenship Campaign will be there.

The Quincie Douglas Library is located at 1585 E. 36th Street, Tucson, Arizona.