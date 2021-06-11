How to prepare your car for the heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With an excessive heat watch on the way, it's important to make sure your car is ready for the weather if you are going to be driving in the extreme heat.

One of the easiest things you can do is carry a gallon of water in your car.

"If you have a major issue, and you need to limp it somewhere, you at least need to make sure you have water to put into the engine and the cooling system," Rick Becker, an owner of Monsoon Automotive, said. "So, you are not stuck on the side of the road in 100+ degree temperature."

If you know you are traveling, Becker says it's a good idea to get a trip check before hitting the road.

"Saves you from getting stuck in the middle of nowhere with no cell service having to walk 10 miles to the nearest gas station," Becker said.

But if you are already on the road, there are some warning signs that it might be time to get a quick check.

"Weird noises from like fans when they kick on; the AC when it kicks on, things like that," Becker said. "They are all kind of signs that you have some sort of issue that might need to be addressed."