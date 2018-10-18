How to find the best trick-or-treat spots in your neighborhood

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson is one of the best cities in the country for Halloween treats. Nextdoor ranked Tucson sixth on a list of top 10 cities.

The company ranked the cities using the Nextdoor treat map. Houses on the map labeled with a candy corn icon are giving out candy to trick-or-treaters, purple houses are local haunts, and houses labeled with a teal pumpkin are giving out treats like stickers and toys for kids with food allergies and dietary restrictions.

Organizers say the teal pumpkins on the map help make Halloween a more inclusive holiday by giving kids with allergies the chance to trick-or-treat with everyone else.

The Nextdoor app can be downloaded on smartphones and is also available online at Nextdoor.com.