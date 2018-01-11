Research shows how many cigarettes it takes to create an addiction

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - When it comes to nicotine addiction, there's a science behind it.

Scientists now say they have proof that even one experience with a cigarette can turn you into an addict.

Researchers found that about 69% of people who experimented with cigarettes, at least once in their life, end up daily smokers.

They also analyzed what some 215,000 people from all over the world told them, and they got some interesting results.

60% of them said they have tried a cigarette, and out of that specific group, 69% of them became daily smokers.

Scientists say these findings are significant because it's the first time a large set of data like this truly shows the power of cigarettes after even one use.