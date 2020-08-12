How a fall without football could affect bars and restaurants

TUCSON, Ariz. — Bars and restaurants already took a hit when the pandemic started.

"It's hard to stay afloat now, but we're just doing our best," bar owner, Brandon Hsu said.

Those words could apply to any of the bars and restaurants along University Avenue, most especially to 'the Blind Pig.'

"August 18th, so seven more days will be our year anniversary," Hsu said.

Hsu, his father and his brother took a shot and opened their own business a year ago.

"When March hit, students were gone for spring break, it just went downhill from there."

So downhill, Hsu said, they couldn't hire on any help.

"We don't have any employees employed because we're unable to hold their wages."

He said they've stayed open through selling to customers online.

"Promotional discounts and social media marketing."

Brandon said it'll take many more customers to make up for those they'll lose this Fall.

"Without any sports it's hard for us to bring in a crowd."

Other bar workers echoed the same thing: sports drives foot traffic.

With less traffic there's less customers.

Brandon said his family owned business won't make one more year with so many obstacles.

"We would exhaust all our funds and it would be more beneficial if we just close down instead of remain open."

His sales pitch and that of just about any restaurant worker you speak with out here: order out every so often.

"Come in once a week, maybe like a meal, anything would help and just spread the word through your friends and family."