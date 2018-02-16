House says universities must allow stun guns, pepper spray

PHOENIX (AP) - State universities and community colleges would be required to allow students to carry pepper spray, stun guns and other "non-lethal" weapons under a bill approved by the Arizona House.



The proposal by Republican Rep. Travis Grantham of Gilbert passed on a 35-22 party-line vote Thursday evening. Grantham says he was prompted by policies at some universities that he believes ban the active ingredient in the most effective chemical sprays.



But the Arizona Board of Regents last week revised policies to clarify that university students could carry all common chemical sprays and alarms.



Grantham says that's fine, but not enough. He argued that people should have the right to choose any non-lethal device they want for self-defense.

The legislation now moves to the Senate.



The legislation is House Bill 2172 .