House OKs funds, teacher tax credit for supplies

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona House has approved a bill providing a $150 tax credit for teachers who spend their own money on classroom supplies and sets up a nearly $9 million fund to provide each teacher a $150 yearly stipend for supplies.

The proposal passed the House Thursday on a 34-20 vote. Tucson Republican Rep. Todd Clodfelter's bill had failed two weeks ago but got a second vote under a procedural move and now heads to the Senate.

The proposal received bi-partisan support and opposition. Many who voted no said they thought the Legislature should just adequately fund schools and avoid the need for tax credits and special funds. Backers said the move was a step in the right direction and said opponents were misguided.

The legislation is House Bill 2377.