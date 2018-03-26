TUCSON, Ariz. - Northwest Fire crews are working a mobile home fire near Linda Lee Dr. and Wetmore Rd. Sunday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Northwest Fire, eastbound Wetmore road has been restricted to one lane as a result of the fire.

Officials say no one was home at the time the fire started, but the home will be uninhabitable and 6 residents from three generations will be displaced.

There is no known cause at this time.

Lane restrictions will continue through at least 5 p.m. Use alternate routes if possible.