Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 49°
TUCSON, Ariz. - Northwest Fire crews are working a mobile home fire near Linda Lee Dr. and Wetmore Rd. Sunday afternoon.
According to a tweet from Northwest Fire, eastbound Wetmore road has been restricted to one lane as a result of the fire.
Officials say no one was home at the time the fire started, but the home will be uninhabitable and 6 residents from three generations will be displaced.
There is no known cause at this time.
Lane restrictions will continue through at least 5 p.m. Use alternate routes if possible.
Linda Lee Fire is still active. Eastbound Wetmore restricted to 1 lane. pic.twitter.com/xCsqTUf8qv— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) March 25, 2018
Linda Lee Fire is still active. Eastbound Wetmore restricted to 1 lane. pic.twitter.com/xCsqTUf8qv