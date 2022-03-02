Watch
House defeats bill letting lawmakers spur AG school probes

Susan Walsh
In this photo taken Feb. 28, 2017, a flag flies on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Posted at 4:12 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 18:12:45-05

PHOENIX (AP) — A handful of Republican House members joined all minority Democrats to defeat a bill that would have required the attorney general to investigate a public school if one lawmaker believed they were violating a state law.

The measure that failed Wednesday would have added schools to the list of government entities that can lose a portion of their state tax revenue if the attorney general finds a policy violates the law.

Republican Rep. Steve Kaiser says his proposal was needed to ensure schools comply with laws enacted by the Legislature.

Republican Rep. Michelle Udall was among five GOP House members who joined Democrats in opposing the measure.

She says it would have penalized students and teachers for the actions of board members or administrators.

