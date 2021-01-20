Houghton Road widening continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — Over the last several years, and with the help of the Regional Transportation Authority, Houghton Road has been widened and improved in sections.

The latest improvement section is between Mary Ann Cleveland Way and Valencia. Much of the work is being done in anticipation of continued large growth expectations for the southeast side of the Tucson city limits.

Once the current section of work is complete, the next phase of Houghton improvement will be bounded by the areas of Irvington and 22nd St. Design is wrapping up for this section and work to widen and improve it will begin later this year.

The final section of Houghton's improvement project, between Speedway and Tanque Verde has not been scheduled for design, yet.

See kgun9.com/traffic for the latest construction updates and traffic hotspots.